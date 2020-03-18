PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,582.62

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $25,582.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00070128 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.