Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,465,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,967. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

