ProCurrency One Day Volume Reaches $443.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $567.10 and approximately $443.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.03260866 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003896 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 398.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

