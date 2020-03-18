Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $52,014.15 and $5,554.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00033602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00106908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.54 or 1.00840881 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000703 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

