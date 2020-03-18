Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.