Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Progressive stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Progressive has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

