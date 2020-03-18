Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 3,504,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

