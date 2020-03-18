Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 25.7% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HBUS and BitForex. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $1.60 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.04038539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039400 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,977,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,406,402 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.