Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Prologis worth $1,013,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,520. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.