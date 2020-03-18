ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

