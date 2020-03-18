Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 26,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

