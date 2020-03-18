Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Provention Bio worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRVB. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.