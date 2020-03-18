ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. ProximaX has a market cap of $3.12 million and $459,455.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

