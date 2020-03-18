Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,220 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

