Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of QEP Resources worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QEP Resources by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

QEP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 299,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,522. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

