Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,790 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 36,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

