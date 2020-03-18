Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 101,250 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 33,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,591. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

