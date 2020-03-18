Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eastgroup Properties worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 206,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

