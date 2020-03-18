Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 37,621 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Federated Investors worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2,931.1% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 284,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 274,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3,152.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FII. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

