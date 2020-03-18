Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 56,857 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.02% of Lydall worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lydall by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lydall by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lydall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

