Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Hills by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,043.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 52,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.