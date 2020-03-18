Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,997. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

