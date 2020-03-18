Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Etsy stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 282,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.