Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,847 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kronos Worldwide worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 283,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

