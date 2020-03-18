Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1,500.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 288.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $10.25 on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,533. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

