Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 49,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

