Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

