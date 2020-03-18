Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 84,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 13,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

