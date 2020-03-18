Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Preferred Bank worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

