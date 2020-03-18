Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Malibu Boats worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

MBUU opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

