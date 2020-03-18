Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 661.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,588,135 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,980 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

