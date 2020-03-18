Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,336. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 71,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,816. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

