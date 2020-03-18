Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

