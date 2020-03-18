Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,042 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $12.89 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 35,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

