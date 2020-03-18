Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

CHDN stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

