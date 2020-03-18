Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,820 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

KEX stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

