Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 29,690 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KREF traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 88,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

