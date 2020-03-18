Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 34,445 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Universal Insurance worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UVE stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $601.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

