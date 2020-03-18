Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 61,090 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Twin River Worldwide worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $393.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Twin River Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.