Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 9,733 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,398.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

FFIN stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 102,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,435. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

