Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,069 Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

