Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,168 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 606,639 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after acquiring an additional 396,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 511,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.35 and a beta of 0.59. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

