Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,807 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of S & T Bancorp worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of STBA traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 16,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $986.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

