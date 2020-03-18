Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,858 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Merchants worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.