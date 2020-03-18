Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 34,558 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Cato worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cato during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cato during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CATO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.37. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

