Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 38,234 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FCN traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.10. 45,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $130.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

