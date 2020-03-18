Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 89,005 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of M.D.C. worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $308,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 466,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,037 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 47,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,693. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.