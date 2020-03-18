Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,061,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Meritor worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meritor by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Meritor by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 166,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Meritor by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 96,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $892.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.