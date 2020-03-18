Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of First Defiance Financial worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,360. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

