Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.00

News articles about Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Public earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Prudential Public’s score:

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Prudential Public stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 1,008,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,196. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5194 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 296.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.